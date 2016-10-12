This Audio Of "Tim Kaine" Yelling At His Daughter Is Actually Alec Baldwin
The "leaked audio" is actually the infamous 2007 voicemail from Alec Baldwin to his daughter Ireland.
Trump fans went into a Twitter tizzy on Wednesday after "leaked" audio claimed to reveal Hillary Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine yelling at his daughter.
The video, posted by "Today USA Politics" on YouTube, has the title "Breaking: Tim Kaine Yells At 11 Year Old Daughter In Leaked Voicemail! Kaine Explodes On 11 Yr Old!"
"Breaking: Tim Kaine Yells At 11 Year Old Daughter In Leaked Voicemail! Kaine Explodes On 11 Yr Old! Leaked Voicemail Proves He is Unfit To Lead! Another Leaked Footage Proves A dark side of Tim Kaine! We must alert the public! The media is trying to hide this!" the video description says.
Some Trump supporters were quick to share the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some also contributed their biting commentary.
It was unbelievable!
"Will Democrats demand he step down?" one person wondered.
Well, sorry to disappoint, but that audio is not Tim Kaine. It is the well-covered 2007 voicemail from Alec Baldwin where he called his daughter Ireland a "pig."
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaine does have a daughter, Annella, but she is not 11.
Thus, it is not "ala Alec Baldwin," but, in fact, a hoax.
And now you know!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.