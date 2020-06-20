The Trump Campaign Said 6 Staffers Working On The Tulsa Rally Have The Coronavirus

The Trump campaign said Saturday that six staffers working on the president's rally in Tulsa have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the event.

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the campaign, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the six unnamed staffers will not be attending the event. He said the campaign tested all staff before the rally began.

"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," he said.

Murtaugh also said that no one who has been "in immediate contact" with the staffers who tested positive will attend the rally either.

The campaign plans to screen all rally attendees with temperature checks as they enter the BOK Center, where Trump will be speaking at 7:00 pm local time.

Once inside the arena, attendees will be given masks, hand sanitizer, and a wristband, Murtaugh added.