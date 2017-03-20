BuzzFeed News

Tomi Lahren Has Reportedly Been Suspended From Her Show After Admitting She's Pro-Choice

Tomi Lahren Has Reportedly Been Suspended From Her Show After Admitting She's Pro-Choice

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on March 20, 2017, at 7:57 p.m. ET

Posted on March 20, 2017, at 5:19 p.m. ET

Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has reportedly been suspended from her show on The Blaze, after her recent admission she supports abortion rights caused controversy with fans.

Lahren, who has gained viral fame for her inflammatory remarks about millennials, liberals, and others, has been suspended for a week, the Daily Caller reported.

The 24-year-old's contract with the network is up in September, and she may leave the network before that, "multiple sources" told the website.

Leon Wolf, the managing editor of the network, told the Daily Beast that staffers had been informed that Lahren's show would not be in production this week.

He didn't use the word "suspended," the website reported.

Lahren made the comments in an appearance on The View on Friday, saying to believe in limited government but be against abortion rights would make her a "hypocrite."

.@TomiLahren explains why she's pro-choice: "Stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body, as well."

“You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said.

Her comments drew ire from her conservative fans, many who said they were outraged she would support abortion rights.

@TomiLahren @paulafaris @TheView Shame you sold out for approval of a few random ladies on an irrelevant TV show. Attention seeking Tomi.

They said they would no longer be supporting her show.

@TomiLahren I used to be a big fan and was rooting for your rise. But unfortunately I can't stand by someone that supports such an atrocity.

One of her detractors was Matt Walsh, a columnist who works with Lahren at The Blaze. On Monday, he said Lahren is the one who actually is a "hypocrite."

Pro-lifers aren’t the ones being hypocrites, Tomi. You are. https://t.co/alv0GbTubE

Neither The Blaze nor Lahren returned a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. However, Lahren has been dropping some subtweets since her episode aired.

No one hunts small deer 🦌 this too shall pass. #mondaymotivation

In one, she shared a clip of The View hosts defending her speaking her mind. "Interesting," she wrote.

Interesting. https://t.co/xSX933t2TF

And in another, she suggested she wouldn't be working on her show.

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi

On his radio show Monday, The Blaze founder Glenn Beck said he wouldn't stop a person who believed in abortion rights from working at his company.

"First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here...If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze," he said.

However, he said he disagreed with Lahren's comments that conservatives who are anti-abortion are "hypocrites," citing passages from the US Constitution he said he believed backed up his argument.

"I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn," he said. "It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions."

He didn't directly comment on Lahren's future at the network.

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/5
    “Bwhahahaha! I'm always happy to get another supporter for choice, but she deserves this treatment for all the vile garbage she spews are anyone who doesn't agree with her. Wonder how she likes them apples?”
  • 2
    2/5
    “I don't understand why she's suspended. I like this girl. She tells you like it is. You don't have to like it. Her being pro choice is her business & her opinion. I'm pro choice & a trump supporter. This boggles my mind. She shouldn't be suspended”
  • 3
    3/5
    “When the conservative puppet stops performing the way you want it to, you cut the strings.No surprise here & no sympathy either @TomiLahren”
  • 4
    4/5
    “Just goes to show how divided our country is when it comes to politics. Liberals aren't any less exclusive, ideologically speaking. Don't get me wrong, I'm no fan of Tomi Lahren, not by a long shot, but a truly healthy two-party system would permit more ideological diversity within it's structure than our's currently does.”
  • 5
    5/5
    "What happened to free speech no matter the viewpoint? I thought liberals were the snowflakes!?!"

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don’t see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

