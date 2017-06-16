BuzzFeed News

These Parents Let Their Baby Make Her Own Artwork For Her Room And It Turned Out Incredible

Can Maya make me a piece?

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 16, 2017, at 1:15 p.m. ET

This is Ryan Dalton, his wife Raniece, and their 16-month-old daughter, Maya. The family recently moved from Brooklyn to Alabama for a "slower pace" of life.

Ryan Dalton

Ryan told BuzzFeed News that he and his wife try to parent Maya in a more "adventurous" way, by letting her explore the world on her own terms.

"I like her to explore and be free," he said.

The couple is expecting their second child, and recently bought their first home. Ryan said he has been excited to finally own a home after years of renting.

"It's an opportunity I have been waiting for, to have a place we can really make our own," he said.

In that spirit, Ryan said he had the idea to let Maya create her own artwork for her new room. "I wanted her to take part in decorating her space," he said.

Ryan Dalton

Maya had never painted before except for a brief experience at a children's museum, but Ryan said that didn't stop her.

Ryan Dalton

After her dad put some paint in bowls, and showed her how to use the brush, Maya got to work.

Ryan Dalton
Ryan said his daughter is not messy, and was "very particular" about how she painted. "It was all really interesting to watch her experiment and explore and just have fun," he said.

Ryan Dalton

Her favorite part, he said, seemed to be mixing the colors.

Ryan Dalton

Ryan added that he thinks the painting turned out ~abstract~ because Maya is so young, and isn't "bound to any rules."

Ryan Dalton

The young artist in action!

Ryan Dalton @capetownbrown

Here is the finished product, and it's pretty impressive.

Ryan Dalton

They thought the first one turned out so cool that they had Maya do another one, this time on a black canvas.

Ryan Dalton

The coolest part of all may be the fact that Maya recognizes that she made the paintings herself. Ryan said he hung them temporarily in their rental as they waited to move, and that they were amazed that Maya seems to know her own art.

Ryan Dalton

"Every time Maya sees it she smiles and points and laughs," he said. "She knows she was a part of it and created it."

Can we get a painting too, Maya?

Ryan Dalton
