A Guy Sent A Very Inappropriate Photo Of His GF To His Mom And When You Spot Why You'll Shudder

A Guy Sent A Very Inappropriate Photo Of His GF To His Mom And When You Spot Why You'll Shudder

Luckily mom seems oblivious, for now.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2017, at 1:16 p.m. ET

Maison Vallance is a 22-year-old guy who lives in Tennessee. He recently started dating a girl named Meghan, and he told BuzzFeed News it's going great. Look, they're adorable!

Maison Vallance

Vallance said he met his 21-year-old girlfriend at a bar he frequents, and they have been together for about two months.

"[We] hit it off," he said.

Vallance has even taken the plunge and introduced Meghan to his mom, and that went great too!

"They get along well thankfully," he said of his GF and his mom.

It's a good sign, because Vallance said he and his mom are pretty tight, and he is pretty open with her about everything.

"She's very comfortable with me and I'm comfortable with her," he said.
Maison Vallance

"They get along well thankfully," he said of his GF and his mom.

It's a good sign, because Vallance said he and his mom are pretty tight, and he is pretty open with her about everything.

"She's very comfortable with me and I'm comfortable with her," he said.

Recently, Vallance's mom asked him to find a shirt she had given him, which had his last name on it. He searched his room, and when he found it, he had Meghan pose with it on his bed to send to his mom.

Maison Vallance

When he looked at the pic, he thought Meghan looked "too pretty not to post this." So he shared it on Twitter.

I took this picture to let my Momma know I found the shirt she got me, but Meghan is too pretty not to post I️t.
Maison Vallance @WhiteKidCanJump

I took this picture to let my Momma know I found the shirt she got me, but Meghan is too pretty not to post I️t.

He thought nothing of it...but then...his friend Brooke tweeted him something about the picture he had NOT considered.

@WhiteKidCanJump I'm going to regret this as soon as I ask, but the ropes.....?
brooke tussey @b_tuss

@WhiteKidCanJump I'm going to regret this as soon as I ask, but the ropes.....?

Um.

Maison Vallance

What are THOOOSEEE?

Maison Vallance

It was too late though, Vallance had already sent the pic to his mom. He tweeted about his plight and people were shook.

Ok just realized I sent this to my mom with THE ROPES ATTACHED TO MY HEADBOARD..... https://t.co/qpCdMKawjx
Maison Vallance @WhiteKidCanJump

Ok just realized I sent this to my mom with THE ROPES ATTACHED TO MY HEADBOARD..... https://t.co/qpCdMKawjx

It was just...wow.

@WhiteKidCanJump @ameliaawilsonn With the ropes attached to the headboard
caleb🥝 @FvCKRvCISM

@WhiteKidCanJump @ameliaawilsonn With the ropes attached to the headboard

😟

@WhiteKidCanJump @noaescpresso
Mr. Cruz 🇩🇴 @CruzxControl

@WhiteKidCanJump @noaescpresso

Some tried to help with excuses.

@VxntageMertens @JaredMcneece @WhiteKidCanJump @ffscabeIIo Each person places one hand in the rope. It prevents the… https://t.co/c79GUERhhn
Aaron Garcia @Garshmania

@VxntageMertens @JaredMcneece @WhiteKidCanJump @ffscabeIIo Each person places one hand in the rope. It prevents the… https://t.co/c79GUERhhn

And some could relate.

@WhiteKidCanJump My gram cleaned my room when I went on vacation &amp; found my box of butt plugs 💀
ℑℽŊℕ🌙 @ZaviaRising

@WhiteKidCanJump My gram cleaned my room when I went on vacation &amp; found my box of butt plugs 💀

Oh.

@WhiteKidCanJump @CruzxControl My mom found my kit once and asked if it was stuff for our dog and tried to take it… https://t.co/KcE9FCERps
🖤ya mums a hoe🕸 @_ureverydaycunt

@WhiteKidCanJump @CruzxControl My mom found my kit once and asked if it was stuff for our dog and tried to take it… https://t.co/KcE9FCERps

If you're wondering, Vallance's mom didn't notice anything off about the pic (or so he thinks).

Vallance said he doesn't think she's clicked open the photo on iMessage.

He plans on telling his mom about it though, and promised to share her response with BuzzFeed News. He predicts it will be along the lines of, "What the hell is wrong with you?"

"I think it will be funny and I'll just say, OK, let's forget about this now," he said.
Maison Vallance

Vallance said he doesn't think she's clicked open the photo on iMessage.

He plans on telling his mom about it though, and promised to share her response with BuzzFeed News. He predicts it will be along the lines of, "What the hell is wrong with you?"

"I think it will be funny and I'll just say, OK, let's forget about this now," he said.

