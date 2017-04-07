Brian Williams Called The Missiles That Bombed Syria "Beautiful"

"Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit."

Brian Williams refers to this Pentagon video of missiles going to kill people as "beautiful" 3 times in 30 seconds

Brian Williams described the US missiles that bombed Syria as "beautiful" multiple times on MSNBC on Thursday night, and a lot of people are confused and angry.

Williams was showing photos of the launch when he began to wax poetic about the "beauty" of the images.

"We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two US Navy vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

He then said he was tempted to quote "the great Leonard Cohen," saying, "I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons."

"And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments, making what is for them a brief flight, over this airfield...what did they hit?"