This Woman Being Honored By Firefighters On Her 100th Birthday Is Wonderful

news

Jeanette Carty has been a fixture in the town for years, so the town decided to pay it forward.

Posted on June 26, 2016, at 2:16 p.m. ET

A Virginia woman had the best expression when she was surprised by firefighters in her town on her 100th birthday.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Jeanette Carty has been a fixture in the town of Norfolk for years, officials with the city's fire and rescue wrote.

Her husband, Joe Carty, started working as a firefighter for the city in 1942 and served for 30 years before his death, the department said.

The widow's nephew David Bear and his father also serve the city, officials said.

So, on Carty's 100th birthday, the town's firefighters decided to pay her a visit and show her how much she means to them.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

They brought her flowers...

Norfolk Fire-Rescue
And gave her a round of applause.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Her expression said it all.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

The department posted the photos to Facebook, and they have since been shared thousands of times.

And Carty received even more birthday wishes.

Facebook

Happy birthday, Mrs. Carty! 🎈🎂🎁🚒

Norfolk Fire-Rescue
