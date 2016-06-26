This Woman Being Honored By Firefighters On Her 100th Birthday Is Wonderful

Jeanette Carty has been a fixture in the town for years, so the town decided to pay it forward.

A Virginia woman had the best expression when she was surprised by firefighters in her town on her 100th birthday.

Jeanette Carty has been a fixture in the town of Norfolk for years, officials with the city's fire and rescue wrote

Her husband, Joe Carty, started working as a firefighter for the city in 1942 and served for 30 years before his death, the department said.

The widow's nephew David Bear and his father also serve the city, officials said.