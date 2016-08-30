People Can't Stop Laughing At This Teen's Senior Pics Featuring A Naked Photobomber

Recently, Jillian and photographer Elena Nesbit decided to shoot her senior pictures. They settled on the Willamette River as the location, and the photos were seriously stunning.

However, they soon were photobombed by another...interesting...piece of scenery.

Yeah, that's a naked dude and his dog in the background of the picture. Jillian handled the unexpected scene like a pro, though.

Jillian told BuzzFeed News they weren't that fazed by the scene.

"We weren't too shocked because living in Eugene you see these kind of things a lot," she said. "We just thought it was really funny because there was people around."

She added that they did leave soon after, though, because they felt "a little uncomfortable."