This 17-Year-Old's Brother Pulled The Best Prank On Her At Her Graduation

The siblings from Maryland are a year apart, and Anelle told BuzzFeed News her brother is a "huge jokester."

So for Anelle's graduation, her older brother managed to pull off a troll of epic proportions. See that guy in the back? That's not a classmate, that's her brother.

Yup, Anthony decided to dress in a cap and a gown for his sister's big day. Anelle said she was shocked.

"I had no idea at all that he was going to do it, and I have to sit onstage during the ceremony the entire time and I tried so hard to hold in my laughter but it was too funny," she said.

She added that because she is the secretary of her class, her family had special box seats for the graduation, which made it even funnier because he was in a prominent spot for the ceremony.

It also helped that her brother just graduated last year, she said.

"He was a really popular guy in high school, so everyone recognized him and they couldn't help but laugh," she said. "The people who didn't know him thought he was a graduate that administration wouldn't let walk the stage."