This Teen Gave Her Boyfriend A Picture Of Herself For His Dorm Room As A Birthday Gift

This is Liliana and Karta, a couple from California who have been dating for about 10 months.

"We've had our ups and downs, but we know we wouldn't want to go through it with anyone else," he said.

Karta told BuzzFeed News that he loves being with Liliana because she is always so supportive.

Karta recently went off to college a few hours away, which means the couple is now long-distance. So, Liliana thought of a special gift for Karta's birthday.

Liliana told BuzzFeed News she decided to get him the picture of herself partly to be funny, but also so he could be reminded of her in his dorm.

"I gave Karta the gift partially as a joke because he didn't get me anything for my birthday, so I was like, 'Well here's a picture of me for yours,'" she said. "I also gave it to him so he could put it up in his dorm so 'I'm there with him,' since we're farther apart now."

Karta said that Liliana told him the picture was "to remind anybody who steps foot into my room who I belong to."

"And to give off the effect that I better be on my 'best behavior because it'll be like she's watching me,'" he added.

He said he totally loved the gift.

"I thought it was amazing and funny and genius and a true masterpiece," he said. "Which is why I have it hung over my bed like a Jesus cross, and facing the door to show everyone, 'before you step foot in my room, please remember my girlfriend is in here as well.'"