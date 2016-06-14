This Teen Went To A Beyonce Concert Even Though She Just Had Surgery

The teen told BuzzFeed News that, like many fans, she jumped at the chance to see Beyoncé in concert when she scheduled a tour date nearby.

Chelsey said she spent $200 to join her friend at the concert. But just a few weeks later, Chelsey's mom told her that she was scheduled to have her wisdom teeth taken out the Friday before the concert on Sunday.

Chelsey said she considered rescheduling the surgery but didn't want to inconvenience the doctor. Plus, she said she thought she would be fine by the time the concert rolled around.

"When my older brother got his wisdom teeth taken out, he was completely fine the next day, so I thought I would be too," she said.