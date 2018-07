This Baby Pic Shows The Messy Reality Of The Infant Photo Shoot

A family in Indiana is making a lot of people laugh after their newborn photographer captured the sometimes messy reality of infant photo shoots.

Abbie Rogers, a photographer from Indiana, told BuzzFeed News she was doing a shoot for the Carlsons when she happened to catch their baby boy Pryor mid-pee.

Rogers said that she does a lot of newborn photo shoots and they frequently get messy.

Since babies are usually naked for the majority of the shoot, Rogers said she has to put down different cloths so they can do their business.

"I do a lot of laundry after newborn sessions," she said.