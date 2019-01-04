Everyone Is Cracking Up At This "Bachelor" Contestant's Scheme To Stand Out From The Crowd
Team Bri!
If you're a fan of The Bachelor you already know the new season is premiering on Monday, Jan. 7.
This year's star is "The Virgin" Colton Underwood.
This ABC teaser clip is making a lot of people crack up. It shows a contestant named Bri meeting Colton.
Bri is a 24-year-old model from Los Angeles, according to her ABC bio.
When Bri meets Colton, she speaks with an accent. She tells him when he asks it's "Australian."
In the next shot, though, the model admits she isn't actually Australian and was just doing what she could to "stand out."
People online thought the scheme was hilarious.
They have soo many questions.
Some people have even been convinced to watch this season from the clip (well played, ABC).
Though some may wait around for her inevitable BIP appearance.
Team Bri!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.