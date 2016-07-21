People Are Dying Laughing Over This Mom's Sex Ed Talk To Teens

This is Jasmyne, an 18-year-old from Maryland, and her mom, Charlene.

When Jasmyne was 12, her mom gave her a sex talk that the teen told BuzzFeed News "scarred her" for life.

It involved a cucumber and a lemon, she said.

Recently, mom and daughter were hanging out with Jasmyne's 15-year-old cousin, Zee, who is staying with them for the summer. Jasmyne began to reminisce about her mom's sex talk, and Charlene decided to re-create it.

"I already knew where it was going so I decided to record," Jasmyne said.

She added that the new version wasn't as bad as hers, because her mom used a knife instead of a cucumber.

"Fortunately we didn't have any cucumbers so she had to improvise — hence the knife — so it was not as graphic but still slightly disturbing," she said.