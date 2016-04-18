BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Futuristic McDonald's Has All-You-Can-Eat French Fries And Customizeable Burgers

news

This Futuristic McDonald's Has All-You-Can-Eat French Fries And Customizeable Burgers

Challenge accepted.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 18, 2016, at 11:09 a.m. ET

A new McDonald's in Missouri is offering customers all-you-can-eat French fries when it opens in July.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mcdonalds

The franchise's owner, Chris Habiger, announced his plan to build the "McDonald's of the future" in St. Joseph's in a press conference last week.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The location will include many features not seen in a typical McDonald's, such as the ability to customize your burger or chicken sandwich hundreds of different ways with sauces and toppings, Habiger said.

Facebook: stjoemcdonalds

Customers will order their sandwich and then pick the custom options at a kiosk. It will then be made to order, he said.

"[It will be an] entirely new dining experience," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endless fries will be part of a promotion for the ~futuristic~ restaurant's opening. Customers will need to order the customizable burger to get the fry bonanza.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mcdonalds

The McDonald's will also include an interactive play place, an "entirely new décor package," and a party room, Habiger said.

"[This is] a new kind of McDonald's, one the majority of the United States has yet to experience," he said.

But forget all the other features — what people are really excited about are the endless fries.

Yes, please! A @McDonalds in St. Joseph, Missouri will be the first franchise to offer ALL YOU CAN EAT Fries. 🍟
KrazyCouponLady @KrazyCouponLady

Yes, please! A @McDonalds in St. Joseph, Missouri will be the first franchise to offer ALL YOU CAN EAT Fries. 🍟

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, are you up for the challenge?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT