This Futuristic McDonald's Has All-You-Can-Eat French Fries And Customizeable Burgers

A new McDonald's in Missouri is offering customers all-you-can-eat French fries when it opens in July.

The franchise's owner, Chris Habiger, announced his plan to build the "McDonald's of the future" in St. Joseph's in a press conference last week.

The location will include many features not seen in a typical McDonald's, such as the ability to customize your burger or chicken sandwich hundreds of different ways with sauces and toppings, Habiger said.

Customers will order their sandwich and then pick the custom options at a kiosk. It will then be made to order, he said.

"[It will be an] entirely new dining experience," he said.