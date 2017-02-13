This Photo Of Trump Striking A Pose Amid Chaos Is Now A Kind Of Depressing Meme
"This is fine."
President Donald Trump spent the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida private club, Mar-a-Lago. During the weekend, North Korea fired off a ballistic missile, in defiance of both countries.
Word of the incident came down as Abe and Trump were having dinner on the club's terrace, the Washington Post reported.
The moment transformed the terrace into an "open air situation room," the newspaper reported.
Amid reports of the unusual moment of diplomacy, a photo surfaced of Trump posing for a camera in the middle of a flurry of activity. It's unclear when the photo was taken during the dinner, but people had a heyday with it nonetheless.
People thought the image of Trump, smiling as his advisers raced around him, was "perfect."
They said it seems the Mar-a-Lago terrace is now the new situation room.
And of course, compared the photo of the iconic picture of President Obama during the Osama bin Laden raid.
They especially compared Obama and Trump's faces.
Other people made jokes.
But they were kind of depressing.
Of course, Putin got in the mix.
"When everybody else is busy watching the #Grammys but you can't be bothered."
Don't worry, everyone. Things will be just fine.
