BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Photo Of Trump Striking A Pose Amid Chaos Is Now A Kind Of Depressing Meme

news

This Photo Of Trump Striking A Pose Amid Chaos Is Now A Kind Of Depressing Meme

"This is fine."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 12:52 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump spent the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida private club, Mar-a-Lago. During the weekend, North Korea fired off a ballistic missile, in defiance of both countries.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Word of the incident came down as Abe and Trump were having dinner on the club's terrace, the Washington Post reported.

The moment transformed the terrace into an "open air situation room," the newspaper reported.

Amid reports of the unusual moment of diplomacy, a photo surfaced of Trump posing for a camera in the middle of a flurry of activity. It's unclear when the photo was taken during the dinner, but people had a heyday with it nonetheless.

This photo taken from my instagram TL seems to capture one of the moments described in this @CNN piece… https://t.co/iU7BrfytKB
Enrique Acevedo @Enrique_Acevedo

This photo taken from my instagram TL seems to capture one of the moments described in this @CNN piece… https://t.co/iU7BrfytKB

Reply Retweet Favorite

People thought the image of Trump, smiling as his advisers raced around him, was "perfect."

This is a perfect photo. So of course the original is on the iPhone of a random Mar-a-Lago person with access to th… https://t.co/oUc1eUpuBV
Jon Lovett @jonlovett

This is a perfect photo. So of course the original is on the iPhone of a random Mar-a-Lago person with access to th… https://t.co/oUc1eUpuBV

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They said it seems the Mar-a-Lago terrace is now the new situation room.

Who needs the Situation Room when you've got a perfectly good terrace at Mar-a-Lago?
Tim Hogan @timjhogan

Who needs the Situation Room when you've got a perfectly good terrace at Mar-a-Lago?

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, compared the photo of the iconic picture of President Obama during the Osama bin Laden raid.

Jon Favreau @jonfavs

Reply Retweet Favorite

They especially compared Obama and Trump's faces.

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN
Michael Sokil @MichaelJack87

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people made jokes.

is anyone else reminded of this
libby watson @libbycwatson

is anyone else reminded of this

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But they were kind of depressing.

.@jonlovett @anamariecox
Jonathan Hair @JonathanHair

.@jonlovett @anamariecox

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, Putin got in the mix.

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN
Shelley @slivaudais

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When everybody else is busy watching the #Grammys but you can't be bothered."

When everybody else is busy watching the #Grammys but you can't be bothered (h/t @Enrique_Acevedo)
Mark Moseley @KARKMark

When everybody else is busy watching the #Grammys but you can't be bothered (h/t @Enrique_Acevedo)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Don't worry, everyone. Things will be just fine.

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN
✦❋ David Hackett ✺✧ @sangio_davese

@Enrique_Acevedo @CNN

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT