This Mom Said Her Son Was "Afraid To Date" Because Of Feminists And Now Everyone's Trolling Her

“This is MY son. ... He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 9, 2018, at 9:52 a.m. ET

Over the weekend, a mom named Marla tweeted a photo of her son in a Navy uniform. She wrote an interesting caption.

She wrote:

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo

Marla’s tweet echoed a talking point on pro-Trump Twitter over the weekend amid the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. These people were saying they felt their sons were under attack, with some saying they even planned to “arm” their sons against false claims of sexual assault.

Marla’s tweet lingered for a few days, but on Monday night, it exploded. People began to retweet her, respond to her, and then...meme her. The memes, as the kids say, are dank.

@MarlaReynoldsC3 This is MY SON and I FORGOT HIM AT HOME. And he won't go on dates because he CANT DRIVE
🤷‍♀️ The T(Abolish Ice)ough Questions 🤷‍♀️ @TTQ_Podcast

@MarlaReynoldsC3 This is MY SON and I FORGOT HIM AT HOME. And he won’t go on dates because he CANT DRIVE

From the classic mother’s boys...

@MarlaReynoldsC3 @willmenaker This is my son. He won all those awards at Army. He was #1 in drinking juice. He loves his mother. He won't go on solo dates with women who aren't as old as his mother because of the current climate against men. #HimToo
Gritty is my king @kmart93

@MarlaReynoldsC3 @willmenaker This is my son. He won all those awards at Army. He was #1 in drinking juice. He loves his mother. He won't go on solo dates with women who aren't as old as his mother because of the current climate against men. #HimToo https://t.co/wnip5Ool3m

To way more problematic sons...

This is My son, Michael. He had to be institutionalized because of a simple misunderstanding with his sister Judith and therefore did not get to go to A school. He is afraid to date women in today's current climate because he will probably kill them. #HimToo
IPinotWhatYouDidLastSummer @PinotYouDidnt

This is My son, Michael. He had to be institutionalized because of a simple misunderstanding with his sister Judith and therefore did not get to go to A school. He is afraid to date women in today's current climate because he will probably kill them. #HimToo https://t.co/VZZmXzCWqa

To adorable sons!

@MarlaReynoldsC3 This is MY son. He graduated to the litter box within ONE week. He was awarded the Battle Valor Award for catching three flies in 24 hours. He was #1 in snuggle school. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of women not dating cats. I VOTE. #HimToo
Connor Daley @ConnorDaleyVT

@MarlaReynoldsC3 This is MY son. He graduated to the litter box within ONE week. He was awarded the Battle Valor Award for catching three flies in 24 hours. He was #1 in snuggle school. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of women not dating cats. I VOTE. #HimToo https://t.co/aRtRQziGQy

The memes only got better.

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin' hot crunch. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo
Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin' hot crunch. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo https://t.co/4DY151a2W7

And more insane.

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won't go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo
pixelated (something halloween-related) @pixelatedboat

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo https://t.co/Ql9NaVyOlW

OMG.

This my son. He is graduated from boot camp. He refuses to go on SOLO dates because he belongs to the revolutionary forces fighting fascism. He is antifa.
New York City Antifa @NYCAntifa

This my son. He is graduated from boot camp. He refuses to go on SOLO dates because he belongs to the revolutionary forces fighting fascism. He is antifa. https://t.co/w1YTjTADjD

All of the classics were brought in.

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won't go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo https://t.co/Q5sMpGIVR3

Pretty soon, a guy named Jon Hanson, who claims he is Marla’s son, weighed in. He said his brother is the now-famous “gentleman,” and called his mom’s tweet “ridiculous.”

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I'm a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo
Jon Hanson @DancinJonHanson

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo https://t.co/YG93x9ikii

He took some time to poke fun at his brother.

This is an actual holiday card with my brother and I. #HimToo #NoSoloCards
Jon Hanson @DancinJonHanson

This is an actual holiday card with my brother and I. #HimToo #NoSoloCards

Then, a guy claiming to be Marla’s “gentleman” himself weighed in.

Follow the man that went viral @Thatwasmymom. #HimToo
Jon Hanson @DancinJonHanson

Follow the man that went viral @Thatwasmymom. #HimToo

He identified himself as Jon’s brother Pieter, and created a Twitter handle just to defend himself, called @ThatWasMyMom.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I'm a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.
Pieter Hanson @Thatwasmymom

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. https://t.co/yZFkEjyB6L

He wrote:

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.

In just nine hours, Pieter got more than 10,000 followers on his new account. He celebrated by sharing cat pics, of course.

So I've since learned that becoming internet famous is the best way force people to look at pictures of your cats. So here we go
Pieter Hanson @Thatwasmymom

So I’ve since learned that becoming internet famous is the best way force people to look at pictures of your cats. So here we go https://t.co/uQgbRrWmoF

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the brothers for comment on the whole situation, and for more cat pictures.

Pieter Hanson @Thatwasmymom

