This Guy Thinks Women Shouldn't Wear Their Big Engagement Rings To Interviews Because They Look "High Maintenance"

A male recruiter has pissed off a lot of people after he said in a blog post that women should take off their big engagement rings if they want to boost their chances of getting a job.

Bruce Hurwitz, an executive recruiter from New York, wrote the post called "When Interviewing for a Job, Lose the Ring!" on LinkedIn earlier this month.

He said that in his years of experience, he has seen a half-dozen women who successfully got jobs after they stopped wearing their diamond rings to interviews.

He recounted one instance where a client of his asked him why she kept getting rejected after going on interviews. The woman, he said, had a ring the size of the "Hope Diamond" on her finger.

Hurwitz told her that to be taken seriously, she had to lose the ring.

"When a man sees that ring he immediately assumes you are high maintenance," he wrote. "When the woman at the office who has the largest diamond on her finger, sees that ring, she will realize that if you are hired she will fall to second place and will, therefore, not like you. Lose the ring!"

The woman later got a job after following his advice, he added.