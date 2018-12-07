This Guy Responded To Cops Who Posted His Mugshot On Facebook And Hilarity Ensued
"It's not you, it's me."
A police department in Washington state made a lot of people laugh this week with a back and forth Facebook exchange with a criminal who had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly violating his probation.
Anthony Akers, 38, had a warrant issued after he failed to comply with the terms of his probation, Richland Police Sgt. Drew Florence told BuzzFeed News. Florence didn't immediately have the information on Akers' original crime.
Last week, the department featured Akers as its "Wanted Wednesday" criminal of the week on its Facebook page.
The department often posts wanted criminals on its page on Wednesdays to urge citizens to keep an eye out.
Well, not only did Akers see he was the criminal of the week, he responded on Facebook.
"Calm down, im going to turn myself in," he wrote.
His comment has since received more than 3,400 reactions on Facebook.
Despite his promises, Akers ghosted the police. So they attempted to reach him via Facebook again.
He told the police department that he was just taking his time, but don't worry, he was on his way(??).
"Thank you, tying up a couple loose ends since i will probably be in there for a month. Should be in there in the next 48 hours," he wrote.
At this point, a lot of people were very interested in the saga and wanted to know when Akers would finally stop standing the police department up!
Akers finally responded again, with a classic line: "its not you, its me."
The weekend came and went, and still no Anthony. So the Richland Police Department posted again on Facebook with a new theme of "Morose Monday."
Eventually, nearly a full week later, Akers showed up to the police department. And he posted a selfie for the occasion.
He wrote, "Here for our date sweetheart😤"
Florence confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Akers turned himself in to the Benton County Jail on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
Florence said the department staffers were surprised by how many people became invested in Akers' story, and that it is good to show they have "a sense of humor."
"It is good to get engaged with the community, even those who are wanted," he said.
