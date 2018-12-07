This Guy Responded To Cops Who Posted His Mugshot On Facebook And Hilarity Ensued

"It's not you, it's me."

A police department in Washington state made a lot of people laugh this week with a back and forth Facebook exchange with a criminal who had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly violating his probation.

Richland Police Department

Anthony Akers, 38, had a warrant issued after he failed to comply with the terms of his probation, Richland Police Sgt. Drew Florence told BuzzFeed News. Florence didn't immediately have the information on Akers' original crime. Last week, the department featured Akers as its "Wanted Wednesday" criminal of the week on its Facebook page. The department often posts wanted criminals on its page on Wednesdays to urge citizens to keep an eye out.

Well, not only did Akers see he was the criminal of the week, he responded on Facebook. Richland Police Department

"Calm down, im going to turn myself in," he wrote. His comment has since received more than 3,400 reactions on Facebook.

Despite his promises, Akers ghosted the police. So they attempted to reach him via Facebook again. Richland Police Department

He told the police department that he was just taking his time, but don't worry, he was on his way(??). "Thank you, tying up a couple loose ends since i will probably be in there for a month. Should be in there in the next 48 hours," he wrote.

At this point, a lot of people were very interested in the saga and wanted to know when Akers would finally stop standing the police department up! Richland Police Department

Akers finally responded again, with a classic line: "its not you, its me." Richland Police Department

The weekend came and went, and still no Anthony. So the Richland Police Department posted again on Facebook with a new theme of "Morose Monday." Richland Police Department

Eventually, nearly a full week later, Akers showed up to the police department. And he posted a selfie for the occasion. Richland Police Department