This Catch From The Super Bowl Is Mind-Blowingly Impressive

sports

Wtf??

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 10:11 p.m. ET

This Super Bowl catch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the most insane thing you've maybe ever seen.

It's a catch!
Athlete Swag @AthleteSwag

It's a catch!

Here is a closer version.

That catch though
Huffington Post @HuffingtonPost

That catch though

And in slo-mo.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com
Hollllllly shit.

ISSA CATCH!
Champs Sports @champssports

ISSA CATCH!

How????

It's a catch
Eric Rosenthal @ericsports

It's a catch

People, were shook duh.

When Edelman makes that catch #SuperBowl
Tyrion Lannister @GoT_Tyrion

When Edelman makes that catch #SuperBowl

Is this the best catch in Super Bowl history?

WATCH: Julian Edelman just made perhaps the greatest catch in Super Bowl history https://t.co/PvtpguJQPi
Sports Illustrated @SInow

WATCH: Julian Edelman just made perhaps the greatest catch in Super Bowl history https://t.co/PvtpguJQPi

