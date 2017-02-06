This Catch From The Super Bowl Is Mind-Blowingly Impressive
Wtf??
This Super Bowl catch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the most insane thing you've maybe ever seen.
Here is a closer version.
And in slo-mo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hollllllly shit.
How????
People, were shook duh.
Is this the best catch in Super Bowl history?
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.