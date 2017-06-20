BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Cat Gave The Most Annoyed Expression When His Owner Tried To Take Photos Of Her New Kitten

news

This Cat Gave The Most Annoyed Expression When His Owner Tried To Take Photos Of Her New Kitten

"Mahm, pay attention to ME."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2017, at 10:15 p.m. ET

Madison Ellis is a junior at the University of Florida studying to become a veterinarian. If that weren't evidence enough she loves animals, she is currently raising eight cats, five dogs, and a pig. Most of her animals are rescues.

Madison told BuzzFeed News she cares for all her pets herself, with some help from her mom, with whom she lives.
Madison Ellis

Madison told BuzzFeed News she cares for all her pets herself, with some help from her mom, with whom she lives.

Madison's newest addition is a roughly 2-month-old kitten called Cinderella, or just Ella. Madison rescued the kitten after almost running her over on a dark road one night.

&quot;I was heading home one night at about 2 in the morning and I went around a sharp curve on the road I live on, and there were a ton of kittens just everywhere,&quot; she said.Madison said she was able to straddle Ella in between her car tires, luckily avoiding hitting her. She scooped the kitty up and took her to an emergency vet. Ella was totally fine, and Madison took her home. Ella is the &quot;funniest cat,&quot; Madison said. &quot;She&#x27;s not scared of anything. She likes to chase my dogs around the house and she teases my other cats that are probably three times her size.&quot;
Madison Ellis

"I was heading home one night at about 2 in the morning and I went around a sharp curve on the road I live on, and there were a ton of kittens just everywhere," she said.

Madison said she was able to straddle Ella in between her car tires, luckily avoiding hitting her. She scooped the kitty up and took her to an emergency vet. Ella was totally fine, and Madison took her home.

Ella is the "funniest cat," Madison said. "She's not scared of anything. She likes to chase my dogs around the house and she teases my other cats that are probably three times her size."

One of Madison's other cats is named Jesus. Madison rescued him after finding him under her house, and said he is a very "clingy" kitty.

Madison Ellis
Madison Ellis

"He's a very sweet cat and loves to be carried around the house while I clean [and] cook," she said.

Since Madison has so many animals, she feeds her cats in a bathtub to keep their food away from her dogs. Ella had never joined because she has her own kitten food, but recently hopped in all on her own. Madison said she immediately tried to take a picture of the cute moment.

&quot;if you&#x27;re a pet owner you know there&#x27;s no wrong time to take a picture of your pets,&quot; she said.
Madison Ellis

"if you're a pet owner you know there's no wrong time to take a picture of your pets," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jesus was NAHT amused with the photo-taking of the new kitty. He made his displeasure known by photobombing Ella's picture.

Madison Ellis

"Mahm, pay attention to ME."

Madison Ellis
Madison Ellis

The resulting picture was so hilarious, Madison decided to share it on Twitter. It went super viral, and people totally fell in love with the jealous kitty.

I was trying to take pictures of my new kitten eating and....my other cat wasn't having it
Madilee @thatdamnvegann

I was trying to take pictures of my new kitten eating and....my other cat wasn't having it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people started sharing their own photos of jealous kitties, and they were too precious.

@thatdamnvegann That reminded me of this
typing Liz @LizKing494

@thatdamnvegann That reminded me of this

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Photobomb alert!

@thatdamnvegann @ACadabbi Here is example...
evelyn @iluvfury

@thatdamnvegann @ACadabbi Here is example...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Who is that creepin' in the background?

@thatdamnvegann Same
Tiffany Ann @MommyLovesWine

@thatdamnvegann Same

Reply Retweet Favorite

This MAH house.

@thatdamnvegann Same
c♡urt @cocaa_nicolaa

@thatdamnvegann Same

Reply Retweet Favorite

Madison said she never expected her photo to be so popular online.

"It's been insane! But in a good way," she said.

Don't worry, guys — I'm sure you'll be BFFs in no time!

Madison Ellis
Madison Ellis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT