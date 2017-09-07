Students Are Sharing The Differences Between Teachers In High School And College And They Are Hilariously True
"High school: your professors are ruthless and won't give any slack. College professor: yeah I got shit to do so class is cut 30 min early."
College has started for many students across the US, and freshmen are learning all about what it's like to be a university student for the first time.
Many students are realizing that things are very different in college than what their high school teachers warned them about.
Like you know how your high school teacher always threatened that college would be ~so tough~? Not so much.
College professors tend to be a little more...open.
They really tell you how it is.
And they are totes down to be BFFs.
Students are now tweeting about the difference between high school and college instructors, and it's become a hilarious meme.
Mostly because it is so relatable.
High school teachers always warned us the quizzes and tests would be soooo hard. But in reality...
Things are pretty chill in college.
College professors: They're just like us!
They have lives to live too, you know.
And they tend to be down for bribes.
Extra credit for dayyyys.
Also, they really tell you their opinions. A lot.
Things are just so free.
And one thing we thought high school prepared us for, how to format an essay? Yeah, that's not true either.
Why, God, why?
Welcome to college, kids!
