Students Are Sharing The Differences Between Teachers In High School And College And They Are Hilariously True

"High school: your professors are ruthless and won't give any slack. College professor: yeah I got shit to do so class is cut 30 min early."

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on September 8, 2017, at 11:31 a.m. ET

Posted on September 7, 2017, at 11:49 a.m. ET

College has started for many students across the US, and freshmen are learning all about what it's like to be a university student for the first time.

Many students are realizing that things are very different in college than what their high school teachers warned them about.

High school teachers: "they won't have PowerPoints for you in college!!" *every professor uses a PowerPoint presentation in every class*
Connor Clay @Connor_Clay

High school teachers: "they won't have PowerPoints for you in college!!" *every professor uses a PowerPoint presentation in every class*

Like you know how your high school teacher always threatened that college would be ~so tough~? Not so much.

High school teachers: I'm MRS. HARDASS and you will take me SERIOUSLY College profs: what up I'm Josh and class is cancelled cuz I'm tired
Momma Becca @HBecca2017

High school teachers: I'm MRS. HARDASS and you will take me SERIOUSLY College profs: what up I'm Josh and class is cancelled cuz I'm tired

College professors tend to be a little more...open.

high school teacher: you can't know anything about my life college prof: i have a drinking problem
t @tjking1204

high school teacher: you can't know anything about my life college prof: i have a drinking problem

They really tell you how it is.

High school teacher: "please excuse my language but *damn* I'm so tired today" College Prof: "sorry that I'm not a FUCKING DICK"
rach @rachjac_

High school teacher: "please excuse my language but *damn* I'm so tired today" College Prof: "sorry that I'm not a FUCKING DICK"

And they are totes down to be BFFs.

High school teacher: "Your professors won't tolerate you being on your phones." College professor: "Hey guys tweet me!"
emma @emmanicolex27

High school teacher: "Your professors won't tolerate you being on your phones." College professor: "Hey guys tweet me!"

Students are now tweeting about the difference between high school and college instructors, and it's become a hilarious meme.

High school teachers: you're gonna have to work really hard in college College teacher: you wanna listen to rap music?
B-eazy• Ⓥ @BaileyBkt

High school teachers: you're gonna have to work really hard in college College teacher: you wanna listen to rap music?

Mostly because it is so relatable.

High school teacher: They wont offer any extra credit in college. College professor: How many extra credit questions am I up to?
•Ashley• @dryden40bball

High school teacher: They wont offer any extra credit in college. College professor: How many extra credit questions am I up to?

High school teachers always warned us the quizzes and tests would be soooo hard. But in reality...

High school teacher: “College is so hard” College Professor: “I woke up late so quiz is cancelled everyone got a 100 congratulations”
Ry🎷 @Ryan_5899

High school teacher: “College is so hard” College Professor: “I woke up late so quiz is cancelled everyone got a 100 congratulations”

Things are pretty chill in college.

HS Teacher - 6 page minimum essay to prepare you for college! College Prof - Plz don't write over 2 pages, I don't wanna grade all of that.
Mollz Ballz @RoachMolly

HS Teacher - 6 page minimum essay to prepare you for college! College Prof - Plz don't write over 2 pages, I don't wanna grade all of that.

College professors: They're just like us!

High School Teacher: I'm going to make this class difficult to prepare you for college. College Professor: *plays slideshow full of memes*
Clay Paris @claysparis

High School Teacher: I'm going to make this class difficult to prepare you for college. College Professor: *plays slideshow full of memes*

They have lives to live too, you know.

High school: your professors are ruthless and won't give any slack College professor : yeah I got shit to do so class is cut 30 min early
Kasey @KaseyHosler

High school: your professors are ruthless and won't give any slack College professor : yeah I got shit to do so class is cut 30 min early

And they tend to be down for bribes.

High school teacher: they wont be this easy on you in college College professor: bring me twizzlers and you get 30 extra credit points
Morgan Corthell @moralexcorthell

High school teacher: they wont be this easy on you in college College professor: bring me twizzlers and you get 30 extra credit points

Extra credit for dayyyys.

high school: there is no extra credit/2nd chance in college email from professor: 20 extra points to anyone who brings me a box of milk duds
bec @bec_christine

high school: there is no extra credit/2nd chance in college email from professor: 20 extra points to anyone who brings me a box of milk duds

Also, they really tell you their opinions. A lot.

High school teacher: "let's not get political" College teacher: "ur hw is to read this essay 'Fuck Donald Trump' written + published by me"
Alx @alexandri_ugh

High school teacher: "let's not get political" College teacher: "ur hw is to read this essay 'Fuck Donald Trump' written + published by me"

Things are just so free.

High school teacher: "I'm not allowed to give my full opinion on current events or I may get in trouble" College teacher: "Fuck you Trump"
Jarrett @BasedGodJarrett

High school teacher: "I'm not allowed to give my full opinion on current events or I may get in trouble" College teacher: "Fuck you Trump"

And one thing we thought high school prepared us for, how to format an essay? Yeah, that's not true either.

High School Teacher: "Every single class will require you to use MLA in college, buckle up." College Prof: "Use APA… https://t.co/3w0WZHkRVA
Glucose Guardian @kyle___matthew

High School Teacher: "Every single class will require you to use MLA in college, buckle up." College Prof: "Use APA… https://t.co/3w0WZHkRVA

Why, God, why?

High school: you need to know MLA for college papers *goes to college* Every professor: okay so all the papers in this class will be in APA
Ashley Dussault @ashleyydussault

High school: you need to know MLA for college papers *goes to college* Every professor: okay so all the papers in this class will be in APA

Welcome to college, kids!

high school teacher: "life is full of opportunities" college professor: "life is difficult. people are wrong"
Lily® @_lilybug99

high school teacher: "life is full of opportunities" college professor: "life is difficult. people are wrong"

