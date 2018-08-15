This Mom And Dad Did An Adorable "Empty Nest" Photo Shoot After Their Kids Went To College

“We’ve raised our kids and we still love each other."

Vicky Piper and her husband, Jeff, have been married 25 years this September and have raised two children. As of this month, they are officially empty nesters.

Vicky, who lives in Ohio, told BuzzFeed News that her daughter, Caitlyn, left home last year to study in Sydney, Australia.

Last week, they dropped their son, Cameron, off at Saginaw Valley State University, where he will be studying and playing football.

Vicky said a lot of their friends and family have contacted them since Cameron left home, hoping to check in and see how she and her husband are handling their now-empty nest.

The answer? Vicky said she and her husband are actually pretty pumped and did not "grieve" their new status.

"We’re really, really good," she said. "Yes, we are sad to see him go, but we had a confidence he will do well, and it's our turn now."

After two decades of raising kids, she said she and her husband are excited to make new memories together.

“We’ve always loved each other so much that we have been looking forward to this," she said.

She added: “[Jeff] just kept on saying he just wants to date me all over again.”