People Are Pissed After A Bachelor Party Brought A Sex Doll To The 9/11 Memorial

They were asked to leave.

RT @Independent: British stag party 'took selfies with blow-up sex doll' at Ground Zero https://t.co/EEqFt8QtTZ

People are outraged after a group of bros brought a sex doll with them to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

Rich British Wallstreet Bankers Pose With Sex Doll at 9/11 memorial. Find these men and their employers.

The men were outed on social media for their antics after they were spotted by other tourists on the Friday before the 15th anniversary of the tragedy. They were promptly asked to leave.

The men were British bankers on a bachelor party weekend, Fox News reported.

One of the men, who Fox News reported was the groom, said he didn't think the incident was a big deal since they were just a bachelor party.

An New York Police Department spokeswoman confirmed the incident to BuzzFeed News, but said no formal report was taken.

Officer Arlene Muniz said a police officer told the men to leave.

"It was just a warning to get out of the area and they complied," she said.