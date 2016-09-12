BuzzFeed News

People Are Pissed After A Bachelor Party Brought A Sex Doll To The 9/11 Memorial

They were asked to leave.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 12:12 p.m. ET

People are outraged after a group of bros brought a sex doll with them to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

RT @Independent: British stag party 'took selfies with blow-up sex doll' at Ground Zero https://t.co/EEqFt8QtTZ
Adriane Zane @AdrianeZane

The men were outed on social media for their antics after they were spotted by other tourists on the Friday before the 15th anniversary of the tragedy. They were promptly asked to leave.

Rich British Wallstreet Bankers Pose With Sex Doll at 9/11 memorial. Find these men and their employers.
Rebellion Report @RebellionReport

The men were British bankers on a bachelor party weekend, Fox News reported.

One of the men, who Fox News reported was the groom, said he didn't think the incident was a big deal since they were just a bachelor party.

An New York Police Department spokeswoman confirmed the incident to BuzzFeed News, but said no formal report was taken.

Officer Arlene Muniz said a police officer told the men to leave.

"It was just a warning to get out of the area and they complied," she said.

Needless to say, people were pretty pissed.

This is so disrespectful from anyone much less adults! https://t.co/QTQUeiv3h4
B Williams @mcbmw21

Others said they were a "shame" to Britain.

Group of complete wankers shame Britain at 9/11 memorial https://t.co/IItbJZlT8i via @MailOnline
MrSonicAdvance @MrSonicAdvance

"On Monday, they will be unemployed," said one person.

British banker bros take selfies with blowup doll at 9/11 memorial… On Monday, they will be unemployed. https://t.co/1Rg2bN960y
John LeFevre @JohnLeFevre

