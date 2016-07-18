People Can't Believe The Madness Happening At The Republican Convention

The Republican National Convention got off to a lively start Monday when some of the delegates started shouting for a roll call vote on nomination rules.

The effort, which eventually failed, was a last-ditch effort by mostly anti–Donald Trump delegates to voice their displeasure of the presumptive nominee.

Some of the other protesting delegates, like former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, said they were not anti-Trump, but felt ignored by the Republican National Committee.