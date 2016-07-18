People Can't Believe The Madness Happening At The Republican Convention
It's only day one.
The Republican National Convention got off to a lively start Monday when some of the delegates started shouting for a roll call vote on nomination rules.
The effort, which eventually failed, was a last-ditch effort by mostly anti–Donald Trump delegates to voice their displeasure of the presumptive nominee.
Some of the other protesting delegates, like former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, said they were not anti-Trump, but felt ignored by the Republican National Committee.
Things got heated AF.
There was shouting...
And walk-outs.
Even the gavel couldn't take the chaos.
People loved the drama.
And couldn't believe the craziness.
"The official GIF of #RNCinCLE."
Lots of popcorn was being eaten.
As well as lots of preparing for the drama to come.
Other people wondered how RNC Chairman Reince Priebus felt about the whole thing.
Or, of course, Hillary Clinton.
What will happen next?
