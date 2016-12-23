BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaking Out Over This Santa Who Seems To Have Not Aged In Decades

Is he the real Santa?!?!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 23, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Twitter user @504Reminisce shared a cute photo of a baby on a jolly Santa's lap. The user wrote that this particular Santa is a staple of New Orleans at Christmas.

"If you're from New Orleans 9/10 you got pic with this Santa 😂," the user wrote.

His tweet was retweeted over 3,000 times, and lots of other people from New Orleans began to share photos with the same Santa.

J. Bracy II @super_von

Pretty soon, people started to notice something. Here's a photo the poster said is from 19 years ago.

@504Reminisce 19 years ago 😂

And here is one that says its from 2016. Um...what??

@504Reminisce the cutest man ever .

How has he not aged, like at all, since 1998?

@504Reminisce I see no lies here 😂

This person said both them and their nephew even saw him!

@504Reminisce I honestly don't know where my pictures are with this Santa, so here's my nephew. 😂

From 23 years ago...

@504Reminisce mannnnnn 23 years ago

To this year.

@504Reminisce

What sorcery is this?

@504Reminisce Swear this man legendary🎅🏾

A lot of people pointed out, he's even making an almost-identical expression in many of the photos.

@504Reminisce @hannahb9_ @edie_owen_

😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯

@504Reminisce December of '99 and '01 😅

Some began to wonder if something bigger was at play here.

@504Reminisce @marioanthony__ This nigga ain't aging in none of these pictures ....Just like the REAL SANTA CLA… https://t.co/SWWHyVibIl

Like, could this be the real Santa Claus?

@504Reminisce im looking at this thread thinking this guy might be the real Santa

"Santa" is currently posing for photos with children at a photography studio called Dennis Photofinish Ltd.‎

Facebook: events

The photographer posted in 2015 that Santa had been posing with children and adults for over 45 years.

Many people commented on the studio's Facebook page that both themselves and their children had visited the Santa, which they called a holiday staple in the community.

"We are proud that our Santa was able to be your Santa 25 years ago," the studio responded to one person. "Please bring your future children to continue this holiday tradition."

BuzzFeed News has contacted the studio for more on the possible ~real~ Santa.

