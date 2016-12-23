People Are Freaking Out Over This Santa Who Seems To Have Not Aged In Decades

On Wednesday, Twitter user @504Reminisce shared a cute photo of a baby on a jolly Santa's lap. The user wrote that this particular Santa is a staple of New Orleans at Christmas.

"If you're from New Orleans 9/10 you got pic with this Santa 😂," the user wrote.

His tweet was retweeted over 3,000 times, and lots of other people from New Orleans began to share photos with the same Santa.

Pretty soon, people started to notice something. Here's a photo the poster said is from 19 years ago.

And here is one that says its from 2016. Um...what??

How has he not aged, like at all, since 1998?

@504Reminisce I honestly don't know where my pictures are with this Santa, so here's my nephew. 😂

This person said both them and their nephew even saw him!

A lot of people pointed out, he's even making an almost-identical expression in many of the photos.

@504Reminisce @marioanthony__ This nigga ain't aging in none of these pictures ....Just like the REAL SANTA CLA… https://t.co/SWWHyVibIl

Some began to wonder if something bigger was at play here.

@504Reminisce im looking at this thread thinking this guy might be the real Santa

Like, could this be the real Santa Claus?

"Santa" is currently posing for photos with children at a photography studio called Dennis Photofinish Ltd.‎

The photographer posted in 2015 that Santa had been posing with children and adults for over 45 years.

Many people commented on the studio's Facebook page that both themselves and their children had visited the Santa, which they called a holiday staple in the community.

"We are proud that our Santa was able to be your Santa 25 years ago," the studio responded to one person. "Please bring your future children to continue this holiday tradition."

BuzzFeed News has contacted the studio for more on the possible ~real~ Santa.