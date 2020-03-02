The Next "Bachelorette" Is 38-Year-Old Hairstylist Clare Crawley
Crawley first appeared on the show in 2014.
The next star to look for love on The Bachelorette will be Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento who first appeared on the show in 2014.
ABC announced the pick on its social media channels Monday.
While some newer fans of the show may not recognize Crawley immediately, she has appeared on the franchise's shows multiple times.
After showing up to meet Bachelor Juan Pablo with a fake baby bump, Crawley made it to the final two women.
However, Juan Pablo dumped her in the finale. She memorably told him off, saying, "I would never want my children to have a father like you."
Crawley then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice. She never found a lasting love connection, but she did have a memorable exchange with a raccoon.
Crawley then appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. She did find a love connection with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, and he proposed in the finale.
However, the couple broke up a few months later.
Reacting to Monday’s news, some women were here for a, let's say, more mature Bachelorette.
The last Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, was 24 when her season filmed. Currently, the three finalists on The Bachelor are 23, 23, and 26 (the Bachelor himself, Peter Weber, is 28). Before that, the Bachelor Colton Underwood was 27, and the woman he chose, Cassie Randolph, was 23.
The young ages of many recent contestants and leads has led a lot of fans to complain about the lack of emotional maturity on a show that's meant to be a search for a spouse.
They especially had jokes after ABC announced it is casting for a "seniors dating show."
But some are unsure if they reallllllly want someone more mature.
And some are just here for the mess that inevitably awaits us.
In an appearance on Good Morning America after the announcement, Crawley said she thinks her age will be an asset.
"A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want, and what I won't settle for," she said.
She added she is open to dating younger guys and isn't looking for a specific type.
"I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important," she said.
