Parents Are Being Warned To Not Feed Their Babies Too Much Rice Cereal

The Food and Drug Administration said in a news release that it is working to reduce the levels of inorganic arsenic in rice cereal for babies because of the concerns.

Babies eat approximately three times more rice than adults, according to the FDA, and people usually eat the most rice they will ever eat at 8 months old.

Inorganic arsenic, the more toxic of the two types of naturally occurring arsenic, is found in higher levels in rice because of the way the plant grows, according to the FDA.