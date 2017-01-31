BuzzFeed News

People Think Trump Is Treating His Supreme Court Nomination Like A Reality Show

"I can't wait to see which Supreme Court nominee gets the rose!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 31, 2017, at 1:11 p.m. ET

On Tuesday evening, President Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court. In the lead-up to the announcement, the CNN's Ariane de Vogue reported two leading contenders would be brought to DC to "build suspense." The Washington Post's Supreme Court reporter was ... surprised ... by the move.

Robert Barnes @scotusreporter

Sweet lord. @Arianedevogue reports both Gorsuch and Hardiman being brought to DC to build suspense

People soon started to joke on Twitter that Trump was treating the announcement like a reality show or beauty pageant. Like The Bachelor, for instance.

Mike Bent @mikebentcomedy

I can't wait to see which Supreme Court nominee gets the rose! #SupremeCourt

David Mack @davidmackau

preview of tonight's supreme court announcement

They couldn't stop laughing.

Kompromat @ThecaJones

The President of the United States is going to select his Supreme Court Nominee using the rose ceremony from The Ba… https://t.co/QqouCBo8HI

"The SCOTUS."

Supreme Court Places @SCOTUSPlaces

Tonight! #SCOTUS

"Who will get Supreme rose in the East Room? Tonight at 8 p.m., the dramatic conclusion."

Shane Goldmacher @ShaneGoldmacher

Who will get Supreme rose in the East Room? Tonight at 8 p.m., the dramatic conclusion: https://t.co/GOzXLlRhtf

Others were just like...WTF?

PB @emorymule

@cnn's current headline is "Finalists to be Trump's Supreme Court pick are headed to DC ahead of 8pm announcement." Is this the Bachelor?

"This is a circus."

Greg @MrGregoryWJ

@Phil_Mattingly I expect to see a tv commercial teasing "The Bachelor: Supreme Court Edition" Who will he give the rose to? This is a circus

Others made "Miss Universe" references.

Derek Kessinger @DerekKessinger

That moment that Trump stands behind two Supreme Court nominees with a crown... https://t.co/zQpvVQxoDy

Or Apprentice references.

Marina Fang @marinafang

Trump bringing two SCOTUS finalists to Washington ahead of announcement. The Apprentice: Supreme Court!… https://t.co/NxhXIRAZjy

"Will this literally be Apprentice style?"

Dan Smith @dansmithphd

Absolutely sure I'm not the first to ask, but will this literally be Apprentice style? https://t.co/rdxGTPzPqS

Others tried to place bets for who the nominee would be.

beard Son J. Riley @alexrileyiscool

there's only one logical choice for Trump's Supreme Court nominee

What about this guy?

David Napier @Dav3Napier

My bet for Trump's supreme Court nomination

Or this guy?

rudy mustang @roostermustache

wow trump just announced his supreme court pick

The announcement is Tuesday at 8 p.m., if you know...want to tune in.

Sen. Al Franken @SenFranken

If you can't make it to the U.S. Supreme Court tonight to stand against @POTUS Exec Order, you can tune in here: https://t.co/2NYMAcSFhp

CORRECTION

This report was corrected to state that CNN reported that President Trump was bringing both finalists to DC in advance of Tuesday night's announcement.

