People Think Trump Is Treating His Supreme Court Nomination Like A Reality Show
"I can't wait to see which Supreme Court nominee gets the rose!"
On Tuesday evening, President Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court. In the lead-up to the announcement, the CNN's Ariane de Vogue reported two leading contenders would be brought to DC to "build suspense." The Washington Post's Supreme Court reporter was ... surprised ... by the move.
People soon started to joke on Twitter that Trump was treating the announcement like a reality show or beauty pageant. Like The Bachelor, for instance.
They couldn't stop laughing.
"The SCOTUS."
"Who will get Supreme rose in the East Room? Tonight at 8 p.m., the dramatic conclusion."
Others were just like...WTF?
"This is a circus."
Others made "Miss Universe" references.
Or Apprentice references.
"Will this literally be Apprentice style?"
Others tried to place bets for who the nominee would be.
What about this guy?
Or this guy?
The announcement is Tuesday at 8 p.m., if you know...want to tune in.
CORRECTION
This report was corrected to state that CNN reported that President Trump was bringing both finalists to DC in advance of Tuesday night's announcement.
-
