People Say Their Stars Have Vanished In The New Starbucks Rewards Program

There are missing stars, broken apps, and a whole lot of complaints.

Under the old program, customers got one "star" per visit, therefore rewarding frequency over money spent. But the new system gives customers two "stars" for every dollar spent, meaning the company is now rewarding high spenders.

Thanks @Starbucks for punishing those of us who enjoy regular black coffee. #rewards #stars #customerservice

People who don't spend a lot of money at Starbucks, but who are loyal customers, were pretty pissed about the changes.

Despite the backlash, the company sent an email out to rewards program members last week informing them that the changes would occur on Tuesday.

"Any rewards you've already earned will carry over and any stars you had in your account will be multiplied by 11 to reflect the program change," the company said.