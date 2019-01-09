Colton Underwood, the new star of The Bachelor, may have all the women swooning over his good looks, but they don't come cheap.

This is according to Gina Modica, the reality show's resident makeup artist.

Modica told PopSugar that Underwood uses a variety of products to make sure he looks perfect for all of his dates.

"We always start out with skin care, especially the way we travel — it's very easy for your skin to take a bad turn," Modica said. "Luckily we didn't have to deal with that; Colton was so good at keeping up the routine — I only had to remind him a few times."