The Iconic "Baby Name Meme" Mom Is Winking At The Trolls With An All-New Name Reveal

The iconic "baby name" blogger and influencer McKinli Hatch is going viral again with a new, updated version of her timeless meme: this time featuring a furry friend.

If you have no idea who I'm talking about, this photo should jog your memory.

In 2012, Hatch posted the above photo to her blog, Mommy's Little Sunshine, to announce she and her husband, Devan, had chosen a name for their second child.

Hatch told BuzzFeed News the photo went viral pretty quickly and its momentum hasn't stopped for seven years.

"At first, I was a little surprised how much attention it was getting and just how creative people can get with [the memes]," she said.



In the years since, Hatch said she has seen memes featuring "Khloe Kardashian's face photoshopped on mine, things Trump has said photoshopped on the board, people claiming I don't vaccinate my kids, rude ones, and even a few, well, weird ones."

Hatch has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

"Some of the memes, and even comments on the memes, are pretty funny and I can laugh along with them," she said.



Sometimes people write mean comments about her baby name choices, but Hatch said she lets them roll off her shoulders. Her philosophy has always been "other peoples' opinion of me (or my choices) is really none of my business."

"Some people will like the name selection and some won't, but either way I love my children's names that I chose and that is really all that matters," she said.

By the way, Laikynn (they ended up changing the spelling) is now 7 and all grown up. Here she is with her mom.