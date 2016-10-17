People Are Dying Laughing Over A Mom Who Bought Her Teen A Shirt With An Orgy On It

She was just trying to be nice!

This is Katie, an 18-year-old from the UK.

Katie told BuzzFeed News that she is super close with her mom and they are "best friends."

"We tend to joke around a lot together," she said.

Sometimes when Katie's mom is out and about, she will see clothes that she thinks her daughter will like and buys them for her.

"I wouldn't say she buys me things a lot," Katie said. "But if she sees something while shopping and she thinks I'd like it she would get me it, which is sweet."