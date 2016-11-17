This Dog Trying To Eat The Bone Painted On His Water Bowl Is What We Need Right Now

BuzzFeed News

He is too pure for this world.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 17, 2016, at 2:48 p.m. ET

A dog from the Netherlands has won over the hearts of people worldwide after his owner posted a video of him trying to eat the "bone" on the bottom of his water bowl.

Silke Caproens

Silke Caproens posted the video of her pup, Quick, trying to bite the bottom of his bowl, captioning it, "that bone!" It has since been viewed on Facebook more than 90 million times.

Facebook: video.php

The video also made its way to Twitter, where people fell head over heels for the thirsty pooch.

Carly @c_b1009

@genna_grimes I don't know that dog but I love him.

They called it "devastatingly adorable."

Equium @EquiumFox

This clip of a dog thinking there's a bone in its bowl is devastatingly adorable. Bless his cottons. &lt;3

"Just watched that video of the dog thinking the picture of a bone in his water bowl is real and it made ma day like 600000 times better," one person said.

suz @suzannnne_x

Just watched that video of the dog thinking the picture of a bone in his water bowl is real and it made ma day like 600000 times better

Other people found in relatable.

Kassandra @kassbook

Life is that water bowl, I am that dog 😂 https://t.co/tHriSXBGeT

"Low key that's me trying to get my life together," one person said.

MMMMMK @maigannicole96

@katelyyyn__ @girlposts I LOVE IT 😂 low key that's me trying to get my life together🙄😂

Caproens said on Facebook that Quick is enjoying his newfound fame.

facebook.com
"Our superstar Quick enjoying all the likes, shares and comments on his video," she wrote.

