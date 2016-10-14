BuzzFeed News

People Are Really Confused By This "Dripping Blood" Choker Being Sold For Halloween

That's...blood?

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 12:43 p.m. ET

It's almost Halloween, so all the ~trendy~ stores are rolling out their spooky but sexy holiday swag.

Asos is no exception, but one of its Halloween offerings is giving people pause. It is being sold as a "dripping blood" choker, but it looks like...something else?

ASOS / Via asos.com

Just...saying?

An image of the choker was posted on Reddit earlier this week, and people had a lot of really clever jokes.

It then spread to social media, where people alternately thought 😳 and 😝.

Do we need to get our minds out of the gutter or is this pure filth? 😳🙈 https://t.co/8axnYPhypZ
Pretty52 @Pretty52

Do we need to get our minds out of the gutter or is this pure filth? 😳🙈 https://t.co/8axnYPhypZ

Everyone is a little confused.

@TracieMorrissey hmm "Halloween Glow in the Dark Dripping Blood Choker" They know blood is red, right? And something else is white? lol
Michael Hartman @Muckbeast

@TracieMorrissey hmm "Halloween Glow in the Dark Dripping Blood Choker" They know blood is red, right? And something else is white? lol

Some people were subtle.

This doesn't exactly look like BLOOD dripping... Hmmm.... https://t.co/T7BF6IuG2u
Twitch @Twitchshow

This doesn't exactly look like BLOOD dripping... Hmmm.... https://t.co/T7BF6IuG2u

Others not so much.

Pretty sure we nailed it.... ASOS released a 'dripping blood' choker that looks a lot like cum (via @dailyedge) https://t.co/xVw87913v0
M-Smut @upforit200006

Pretty sure we nailed it.... ASOS released a 'dripping blood' choker that looks a lot like cum (via @dailyedge) https://t.co/xVw87913v0

BuzzFeed News has undoubtedly annoyed the Asos PR team by asking them for comment on this story.

