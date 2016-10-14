People Are Really Confused By This "Dripping Blood" Choker Being Sold For Halloween
That's...blood?
It's almost Halloween, so all the ~trendy~ stores are rolling out their spooky but sexy holiday swag.
Asos is no exception, but one of its Halloween offerings is giving people pause. It is being sold as a "dripping blood" choker, but it looks like...something else?
Just...saying?
An image of the choker was posted on Reddit earlier this week, and people had a lot of really clever jokes.
ADVERTISEMENT
It then spread to social media, where people alternately thought 😳 and 😝.
Everyone is a little confused.
Some people were subtle.
Others not so much.
BuzzFeed News has undoubtedly annoyed the Asos PR team by asking them for comment on this story.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.