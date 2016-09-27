People Are Loving This Reporter Who Yelled "Thanks A Lot, Bitch" At The Debate
Kimberly Halkett is the hero America needs.
The priceless moment was captured by Dalton Bennett of the Washington Post.
The reporter, Al Jazeera English's Kimberly Halkett, was apparently trying to get an interview with Gov. Mike Pence when she was pushed out of the way. She was nahhht happy.
Everyone immediately fell in love with her, because obviously.
They said the video was both intriguing and surprising.
And made them more excited for the debate, TBH.
"'Thanks a lot, bitch' might be my favorite thing of 2016. Sums it up real fuckin well," one person said.
She won herself a ton of new fans.
They were just proud to be associated with her.
Others wanted to see her at the debate stage.
And some said that the candidates could learn a thing or two from her.
Following the debate, Halkett told BuzzFeed News that she was working and could not speak.
