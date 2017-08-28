BuzzFeed News

Texans Are Sharing Amazing Photos That Demonstrate The Texan Spirit After The Hurricane

"I'm so proud, This is so Texan. Texas got Texas!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 2:52 p.m. ET

Tropical Storm Harvey walloped Texas over the weekend, and hit Houston especially hard. The city is now experiencing catastrophic flooding, which the National Weather Service says is unprecedented.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Amid the devastation, Texans are tweeting out heartwarming moments from the storm, saying they are prouder than ever to be Texan.

Texas, you didn't deserve this, but my goodness ya'll are making this country proud. #TexasStrong
Ellison Barber @ellisonbarber

Texas, you didn't deserve this, but my goodness ya'll are making this country proud. #TexasStrong

@ellisonbarber

They said that it was amazing how their state was coming together to help one another during the crisis.

Every Texan will have committed an Act of Kindness for at least one stranger during and/or after 🇺🇸#Harvey #TexasPride #TexasStrong
Jalapeña @XsmallJay

Every Texan will have committed an Act of Kindness for at least one stranger during and/or after 🇺🇸#Harvey #TexasPride #TexasStrong

@XsmallJay

Especially those heroes helping people out on their own.

This is why I'm proud to be a Texan! https://t.co/xFZoxbAC4U
Madison Cornwell @MadiCornwell

This is why I'm proud to be a Texan! https://t.co/xFZoxbAC4U

@MadiCornwell
"Other states wonder why is Texas love Texas SO much; this is why we are so proud to be Texan."

other states wonder why is texas love texas SO much; this is why we are so proud to be texan. https://t.co/xCCHnzFZ7a
kendaL @kennn_5

other states wonder why is texas love texas SO much; this is why we are so proud to be texan. https://t.co/xCCHnzFZ7a

@kennn_5

"Water & damage all around us & yet we still stand strong together. SO incredibly proud to be a Texan."

Water &amp; damage all around us &amp; yet we still stand strong together. SO incredibly proud to be a Texan. #TexasForever… https://t.co/2TgW2LrSr9
MsAngieKK @MsAngieKK

Water &amp; damage all around us &amp; yet we still stand strong together. SO incredibly proud to be a Texan. #TexasForever… https://t.co/2TgW2LrSr9

@MsAngieKK

Texans shouted out local businesses who were opening their doors to those who needed them.

So proud to be a Texan! https://t.co/41i8aUVAMv
Candice Anderson @andicanderson

So proud to be a Texan! https://t.co/41i8aUVAMv

@andicanderson

"Other states never understanding why Texans are so damn proud to be Texan....this is why."

Other states never understanding why Texans are so damn proud to be Texan....this is why. https://t.co/WptcUbVUBd
Brittany Dailey @BrittanyyyFaith

Other states never understanding why Texans are so damn proud to be Texan....this is why. https://t.co/WptcUbVUBd

@BrittanyyyFaith
Some said that with all the bad news in the world, it was nice to see neighbors and the state as a whole coming together.

With the nation so divided, this tragedy is bringing a city together like never before. Proud to be a Texan and American #HoustonStrong
Tristan Madden @tmad34

With the nation so divided, this tragedy is bringing a city together like never before. Proud to be a Texan and American #HoustonStrong

@tmad34

"I'm so proud, This is so Texan. Texas got Texas!"

I'm so proud, This is so Texan. Texas got Texas! https://t.co/ZksJrLgNSJ
SweeterMel @Jonathon_Melgar

I'm so proud, This is so Texan. Texas got Texas! https://t.co/ZksJrLgNSJ

@Jonathon_Melgar

People were really stepping up, and their fellow Texans were proud.

I have an idea for replacing one of those statues...
FishingForTruth @FishBlanc

I have an idea for replacing one of those statues...

@FishBlanc

"Even amidst the devastation, how folks are pitching in, first responders and civilians alike, makes me proud to be a Texan."

Even amidst the devastation, how folks are pitching in, first responders and civilians alike, makes me proud to be a Texan. #HoustonStrong
Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

Even amidst the devastation, how folks are pitching in, first responders and civilians alike, makes me proud to be a Texan. #HoustonStrong

@cmclymer
Other people shared some more humorous things that made the response to the disaster very uniquely Texan.

The most Texas thing you'll see all week https://t.co/9wyFynLbKo
Sorry, I'm Texan @SorryImTexan

The most Texas thing you'll see all week https://t.co/9wyFynLbKo

@SorryImTexan

Texas hospitality was in full effect.

That's Texan hospitality at its finest https://t.co/zt0aCuTxjM
Juan Rivera @JuannRiveraa

That's Texan hospitality at its finest https://t.co/zt0aCuTxjM

@JuannRiveraa

And people got super ingenious.

Only in Texas! ❤️my great state! #HoustonStrong #HarveyRelief #TexasFlood #TexasStrong #Texas #hurricaneharvey2017… https://t.co/eVs4PSWVBj
Pam McClure @iampamap

Only in Texas! ❤️my great state! #HoustonStrong #HarveyRelief #TexasFlood #TexasStrong #Texas #hurricaneharvey2017… https://t.co/eVs4PSWVBj

@iampamap

God bless Texas!

Texas can overcome anything that comes our way. We are so thankful for our heroes. #TexasStrong #HoustonStrong
Josh Gremillion @joshgremillion

Texas can overcome anything that comes our way. We are so thankful for our heroes. #TexasStrong #HoustonStrong

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this post contained a photo that was not from Tropical Storm Harvey and has been removed.

