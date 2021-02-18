Ted Cruz Is Getting Destroyed Online For Going To Cancún During The Texas Weather Disaster
While pundits debate and Texas residents fume about Cruz's behavior, other people have been, of course, memeing it.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is headed back to the US after getting a ton of criticism for jetting off to Cancún, Mexico, while his state deals with an unprecedented cold snap disaster.
Some people online never really miss a chance to dunk on Cruz, and this is no exception.
The memes were flowing.
Including ones about current political misinformation.
Some imagined what Cruz's plans were while in Mexico.
Many saw a Simpsons parallel.
Or were reminded of other works of cinema.
Many also made comparisons to then–New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's infamous beach day in 2017.
This one is niche, but I love it so deal with it.
It's also unclear what Cruz will do when he returns, but people had ideas.
Bienvenido back to the US, Ted!
