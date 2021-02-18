 Skip To Content
Ted Cruz Is Getting Destroyed Online For Going To Cancún During The Texas Weather Disaster

While pundits debate and Texas residents fume about Cruz's behavior, other people have been, of course, memeing it.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 18, 2021, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is headed back to the US after getting a ton of criticism for jetting off to Cancún, Mexico, while his state deals with an unprecedented cold snap disaster.

ted cruz to america
shoe @shoe0nhead

ted cruz to america

Twitter: @shoe0nhead

Some people online never really miss a chance to dunk on Cruz, and this is no exception.

Ted Cruz reading all our tweets to him while he’s vacationing
ازمر @khannazmar

Ted Cruz reading all our tweets to him while he’s vacationing

Twitter: @khannazmar

The memes were flowing.

He said ✌🏻✈️ #TedCruz
panda @daavieboy

He said ✌🏻✈️ #TedCruz

Twitter: @daavieboy

Including ones about current political misinformation.

Breaking: Ted Cruz announces that it wasn't him on that plane to Cancun. Says it was actually "a windmill."
Roshan Rinaldi @Roshan_Rinaldi

Breaking: Ted Cruz announces that it wasn't him on that plane to Cancun. Says it was actually "a windmill."

Twitter: @Roshan_Rinaldi

Some imagined what Cruz's plans were while in Mexico.

Greetings from Cancun Stay warm, Texas Your Senator, Ted Cruz
🔥 Cancel Cult Leader 🔥 Goddamn Glenn @GoddamnGlenn

Greetings from Cancun Stay warm, Texas Your Senator, Ted Cruz

Twitter: @GoddamnGlenn
Be such a alpha move when Ted Cruz shows up to his next press confrence still rocking these
PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter

Be such a alpha move when Ted Cruz shows up to his next press confrence still rocking these

Twitter: @PFTCommenter


Texans freezing to death Ted Cruz:
Nach @NACHO2813

Texans freezing to death Ted Cruz:

Twitter: @NACHO2813
Hello Texas from @tedcruz #morningjoe
JimM840 @JimM840

Hello Texas from @tedcruz #morningjoe

Twitter: @JimM840

Many saw a Simpsons parallel.

Ted Cruz making a video statement later today
Declan Cashin @Tweet_Dec

Ted Cruz making a video statement later today

Twitter: @Tweet_Dec

Or were reminded of other works of cinema.

Ted Cruz right now
Biden-Harris Malarkey Defense @BidenHarrisBro

Ted Cruz right now

Twitter: @BidenHarrisBro

Many also made comparisons to then–New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's infamous beach day in 2017.

Ted Cruz took a page out of Chris Christie’s playbook. It didn’t work for Christie, and it won’t work for Cruz. Remove Cruz now.
Aaron Parnas @AaronParnas

Ted Cruz took a page out of Chris Christie’s playbook. It didn’t work for Christie, and it won’t work for Cruz. Remove Cruz now.

Twitter: @AaronParnas
#TedCruz is having his Chris Christie on the beach moment. But Cruz’s move is literally and figuratively a lot colder and lives are being lost. #CancunCruz #CruzResign
Nick Walden Poublon @NWPinPDX

#TedCruz is having his Chris Christie on the beach moment. But Cruz’s move is literally and figuratively a lot colder and lives are being lost. #CancunCruz #CruzResign

Twitter: @NWPinPDX

This one is niche, but I love it so deal with it.

u heard it here first next week Ted Cruz will be in Scottsdale, AZ visiting Hair by Chrissy
Carrie Wittmer 👻 @carriesnotscary

u heard it here first next week Ted Cruz will be in Scottsdale, AZ visiting Hair by Chrissy

Twitter: @carriesnotscary

It's also unclear what Cruz will do when he returns, but people had ideas.

Biiitch I can already see it 🤣😂 #CancunCruz #TedCruz
.Elle.Ashlee. @AshLikeWhoaaa

Biiitch I can already see it 🤣😂 #CancunCruz #TedCruz

Twitter: @AshLikeWhoaaa
@joshtpm Not an excuse, but Ted Cruz returning from his vacation (pictured).
Matt Kavanagh @ProfMKavanagh

@joshtpm Not an excuse, but Ted Cruz returning from his vacation (pictured).

Twitter: @ProfMKavanagh

Bienvenido back to the US, Ted!


