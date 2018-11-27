Ted Cruz Has New Facial Hair But People Are Unsure If It Counts As A Beard
Welcome to perhaps the most important Twitter debate of 2018.
This week, Sen. Ted Cruz showed up to the Senate with a new look.
As Joe Perticone of Business Insider tweeted, the senator "grew a beard over Thanksgiving!"
Here's another angle of his new look.
You can also see it here, on the senator's own account!
Perticone's tweet, however, sparked a HUGE debate.
Many people were like, "What beard?"
They just didn't see it.
Everyone had memes!
And of course, jokes.
Some who struggle in the facial hair department felt owned.
And some felt glee!
So, does Ted Cruz really have a beard?
