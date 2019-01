Taylor Swift Threw An Epic New Year's Eve Costume Party And Here's Everyone Who Was There

It's 2019, and the queen of parties is BACK. After taking a few years off from her Fourth of July ragers , Taylor Swift has returned by throwing a New Year's Eve costume party.

Tay and her friends "decided to dress up as our childhood heroes" to celebrate the new year, she wrote on Instagram.

If you're like us, you've been scouring the internet trying to figure out everyone who was there, and what they dressed up as.