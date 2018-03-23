Taylor Swift Just Took A Stand For Gun Reform And Donated To The March For Our Lives

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence."

Taylor Swift announced Friday she is donating to the March For Our Lives movement to "support gun reform," because "no one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence."

Swift didn't say how much money she was giving to the cause, and a donation with her name attached didn't immediately appear on the movement's GoFundMe page.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub.

Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Swift said she is donating to "support gun reform."

"I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again," she wrote.