People Are Applauding This College Student Who Wore His Girlfriend's Shoes So She Could Go To Class

Get u a man who will do this.

Vanessa and Mark are two 20-year-old college students at the University of Hawaii, Maui. They have been best friends since middle school and started dating last year.

"Our relationship is all about being weird and goofy as opposed to being super romantic and lovey," Vanessa told BuzzFeed News.

This week, Vanessa was stressed with midterms and forgot to wear closed-toe shoes for her chemistry lab. Luckily, Mark was there to save the day.

This week, Vanessa was stressed with midterms and forgot to wear closed-toe shoes for her chemistry lab. Luckily, Mark was there to save the day.

"When I realized that I wasn't wearing the proper attire (my professor is really strict on dress code), instead of driving all the way back home to get shoes, Mark insisted that I take his," she said.

She added this is pretty par for the course in their relationship.

"He's always doing things for me so that I don't have to, like carrying my backpack and laptop or walking across campus to print out our homework," she said.