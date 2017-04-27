BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mom And Dad Wrote Completely Different Captions On A Photo Of Their Son And It's Hilarious

news / viral

This Mom And Dad Wrote Completely Different Captions On A Photo Of Their Son And It's Hilarious

Dads will be dads.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 27, 2017, at 4:12 p.m. ET

Terence Heavens Jr. and Brianna Mann are parents to this adorable lil' guy, 16-month-old Justin.

Justin is also a &quot;very goofy and generally happy child,&quot; his proud dad told BuzzFeed News. &quot;[He] loves music,&quot; Heavens said.
Brianna Mann

Justin is also a "very goofy and generally happy child," his proud dad told BuzzFeed News.

"[He] loves music," Heavens said.

Recently, Mann was out with Justin at a pool and snapped some cute photo. She then posted a series of them on Twitter with the caption "#blackboyjoy."

Brianna Mann
Brianna Mann

When Heavens saw the pictures, one of them made him laugh because he thought it looked like Justin was doing the dance to "Swag Surfin" by F.L.Y.

&quot;When I saw the picture those lyrics immediately popped into my head,&quot; he said. &quot;It looks like he’s doing the dance that goes along with that song.&quot;
Brianna Mann

"When I saw the picture those lyrics immediately popped into my head," he said. "It looks like he’s doing the dance that goes along with that song."

So, of course, Heavens had to repost the photo on Twitter with his own caption, the lyrics from the song.

“I’m on hypnotic. Exotic. This polo on my body“
Mr. Perfect @thTexaco

“I’m on hypnotic. Exotic. This polo on my body“

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

When Mann saw his caption, she decided to repost their two versions of the photo side by side. "When I post a pic of my kid vs when his dad does. Lmao," she wrote.

When I post a pic of my kid vs when his dad does. Lmao
Bri @shes_the_maNN1

When I post a pic of my kid vs when his dad does. Lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her post quickly went viral because of the hilarious difference between how Justin's mom and dad saw the photo.

@shes_the_maNN1 @CupofJOE_ Lmfao, I'm so weak
Ki @kproc__

@shes_the_maNN1 @CupofJOE_ Lmfao, I'm so weak

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many thought it was relatable AF.

@shes_the_maNN1 @flawedfacade i feel like this is gonna be me and bae but in reverse LOL
Swizz Tweets @AwesomestOn3

@shes_the_maNN1 @flawedfacade i feel like this is gonna be me and bae but in reverse LOL

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Daddy's ain't shit mine does the same," one person wrote.

@shes_the_maNN1 @HennyNHandcuffs Lmao Daddy's ain't shit mine does the same
🖤Mia Salvador🖤 @miasalvi26

@shes_the_maNN1 @HennyNHandcuffs Lmao Daddy's ain't shit mine does the same

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both Mann and Heavens said they think it's funny so many people can relate to the post.

Heavens added that he &quot;thought her tweet was hilarious, but I was wondering why her post blew up so quickly.&quot; &quot;I guess she&#x27;s funnier than me,&quot; he said.
Brianna Mann

Heavens added that he "thought her tweet was hilarious, but I was wondering why her post blew up so quickly."

"I guess she's funnier than me," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT