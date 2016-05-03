People Are Loving These Teens And Their Perfectly-Coordinated Superhero Prom Outfits

A group of teens from Arkansas is blowing up online after they showed up to their prom in perfectly-coordinated superhero outfits.

He said he was asked by his cousin to take the photos of his cousin's son, who dressed up as Superman for the night.

Bolinger, a cop by day, told BuzzFeed News he only recently started his part-time photography business with a co-worker.

Bolinger said the April 30 shoot started out pretty normal, but then the teens said they had a surprise.

"We just did the normal, prom-style photos, but at some point they said they wanted to do a superhero-type of photo," Bolinger said.

Bolinger said he was very impressed how coordinated the teens were, with the girls' elegant dresses matching the boys' vests and superhero logos.

He thinks they got the idea because superheroes are popular right now. "They're just teenage kids and they thought it was cool," he said.