New Yorkers Are Sharing So Many WTF Photos Of Their Commute And It's Horrifying
"Engineer looked me in the face and shut the door."
Most New Yorkers rely on public transportation to get around. This summer, many commuters have been sharing crazy images of the city's subpar transportation conditions, in what has been dubbed the "summer of hell" by local media.
The term was originally coined to describe the expected delays at Penn Station — which serves regional rail services Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, and the Long Island Rail Road — as it undergoes major track work this summer. But people online have been using it to describe what seem like endlessly deteriorating conditions on the city's subway as well.
The photos are...something.
This is fine.
AhHhHhHh.
WTF?
This looks...unpleasant.
We are all this dude.
Jesus take the wheel.
This is fun in July.
Save them!
Amid the ~hell~, radio station WNYC encouraged New Yorkers to tweet their stories with the hashtag #wethecommuters. After a particularly hellish Monday, many people began to share their stories via the tag.
The stories were bleak AF.
People are tired, angry, and hot.
Tensions are high.
Even the engineers are fed up.
WNYC is now taking suggestions for how to improve the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to give to the agency at its next board meeting on July 26.
