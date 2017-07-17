BuzzFeed News

New Yorkers Are Sharing So Many WTF Photos Of Their Commute And It's Horrifying

"Engineer looked me in the face and shut the door."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 17, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

Most New Yorkers rely on public transportation to get around. This summer, many commuters have been sharing crazy images of the city's subpar transportation conditions, in what has been dubbed the "summer of hell" by local media.

Desus Nice @desusnice

The term was originally coined to describe the expected delays at Penn Station — which serves regional rail services Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, and the Long Island Rail Road — as it undergoes major track work this summer. But people online have been using it to describe what seem like endlessly deteriorating conditions on the city's subway as well.

Lee Hill @public_lee

The photos are...something.

Jen Chung @jenchung

This is fine.

Gabriel Sànchez @gabejsanchez

AhHhHhHh.

Natalie Brito @NatalieHBrito

WTF?

Matthew Konsa @matthewkonsa

This looks...unpleasant.

Dave George @davidgeorge265

We are all this dude.

Katie Dill @kdilldesign

Jesus take the wheel.

Krista Lepore @KristaLepore

This is fun in July.

Eyewitness News @ABC7NY

Save them!

Vicki Kolomensky @vickikolomensky

Amid the ~hell~, radio station WNYC encouraged New Yorkers to tweet their stories with the hashtag #wethecommuters. After a particularly hellish Monday, many people began to share their stories via the tag.

WNYC 🎙 @WNYC

The stories were bleak AF.

Eli Ganias @ElGanias

People are tired, angry, and hot.

Quincey Trigillo @QuinceyTrigillo

Tensions are high.

Josh Nathan-Kazis @joshnathankazis

Even the engineers are fed up.

Tara Powers @taraepowers

WNYC is now taking suggestions for how to improve the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to give to the agency at its next board meeting on July 26.

WNYC 🎙 @WNYC

Sasha Kesler @SashaKesler

