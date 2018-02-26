This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour

Mogharabi was on the platform for the B train at Grand Street when a...hand...reached out from UNDER the train.

The hand waved a few times, then put a cigarette out on the train for good measure.

The dude then crawled out from under the platform and subway, and threw a bottle at it. He then collected his things, and strolled onto the platform like nothing had happened.

When confronted by firefighters, he just did a little jig.