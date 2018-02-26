This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour
Monday mood.
New Yorkers have seen some crazy shit in the subway, especially during this past year's drama. However, New Yorker Shon Mogharabi may have had the craziest experience we have seen in a while, and luckily he took a video.
Mogharabi was on the platform for the B train at Grand Street when a...hand...reached out from UNDER the train.
The hand waved a few times, then put a cigarette out on the train for good measure.
The dude then crawled out from under the platform and subway, and threw a bottle at it. He then collected his things, and strolled onto the platform like nothing had happened.
When confronted by firefighters, he just did a little jig.
Of course Mogharabi shared the video on social media, writing he has been in NYC "way too long."
People thought the video was insane. Many loved his dance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others pointed out his attitude toward the situation.
"You MUST watch this video!! This guy officially gives zero F's. I just can't. 😂 The dance is killing me."
Monday morning mood.
Yep.
ADVERTISEMENT
Now other people are sharing their NYC subway stories.
And others are declaring him a "New York great."
"New York City's new mayor."
Basically, this.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.