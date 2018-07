This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour

New Yorkers have seen some crazy shit in the subway, especially during this past year's drama. However, New Yorker Shon Mogharabi may have had the craziest experience we have seen in a while, and luckily he took a video.

Mogharabi was on the platform for the B train at Grand Street when a...hand...reached out from UNDER the train.

The hand waved a few times, then put a cigarette out on the train for good measure.

The dude then crawled out from under the platform and subway, and threw a bottle at it. He then collected his things, and strolled onto the platform like nothing had happened.

When confronted by firefighters, he just did a little jig.