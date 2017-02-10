People Are Laughing Over The Japanese Prime Minister's Face After A "Weird" Handshake With Trump
His face just says it all.
President Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House Friday and they posed for a photo op. Trump shook Abe's hand, and the handshake went on for a realllly long time.
At one point, Trump kind of pulled on Abe?
When Trump let him go, Abe's face said it all.
Is that an eyeroll we see? 👀
People immediately commented on the moment.
They said the reaction said it all.
And deemed it a "look of relief."
Or an eyeroll.
"I felt sorry for the Japanese leader. During their handshake, he tried to get his hand back, but Trump was having a love affair with it," one person said.
One person said that the handshake's pulling action seems a little "unnerving."
Others just made jokes.
But Trump seemed to enjoy the moment, and even complimented Abe's "strong handshake."
