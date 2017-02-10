BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Laughing Over The Japanese Prime Minister's Face After A "Weird" Handshake With Trump

news

People Are Laughing Over The Japanese Prime Minister's Face After A "Weird" Handshake With Trump

His face just says it all.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 10, 2017, at 1:05 p.m. ET

President Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House Friday and they posed for a photo op. Trump shook Abe's hand, and the handshake went on for a realllly long time.

Pres. Trump and Japanese PM Abe meet, shake hands in the Oval Office
I Love BernieSanders @ILoveBernie1

Pres. Trump and Japanese PM Abe meet, shake hands in the Oval Office

Reply Retweet Favorite

At one point, Trump kind of pulled on Abe?

Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Trump let him go, Abe's face said it all.

PM Shinzo Abe after Trump handshake: 😵
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

PM Shinzo Abe after Trump handshake: 😵

Reply Retweet Favorite

Is that an eyeroll we see? 👀

Hahaha, omg look at PM Shinzo Abe's face after trump manhandles him!! 😮😂
Helina Moylan @hjpm1601

Hahaha, omg look at PM Shinzo Abe's face after trump manhandles him!! 😮😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People immediately commented on the moment.

seriously tho what the heck is this weird handshake?
Oliver Willis @owillis

seriously tho what the heck is this weird handshake?

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said the reaction said it all.

Reaction from Japanese PM Abe after what looked like quite the long, firm handshake from Pres. Trump.
Micah Grimes @MicahGrimes

Reaction from Japanese PM Abe after what looked like quite the long, firm handshake from Pres. Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And deemed it a "look of relief."

There was a look of relief that crossed PM Abe's face after Trump let his hand go. https://t.co/RYOmw528cl
A Little Royal @alittlebitroyal

There was a look of relief that crossed PM Abe's face after Trump let his hand go. https://t.co/RYOmw528cl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or an eyeroll.

First Gorsuch, now Shinzo Abe. Trump w clenched teeth forcefully yanking Abe's arm during 'handshake' photo op. Then Abe turns away w an 🙄
Jus'Curious @juskurius

First Gorsuch, now Shinzo Abe. Trump w clenched teeth forcefully yanking Abe's arm during 'handshake' photo op. Then Abe turns away w an 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I felt sorry for the Japanese leader. During their handshake, he tried to get his hand back, but Trump was having a love affair with it," one person said.

I felt sorry for the Japanese leader. During their handshake, he tried to get his hand back, but Trump was having a love affair with it.
Jbirdy @chicfire45

I felt sorry for the Japanese leader. During their handshake, he tried to get his hand back, but Trump was having a love affair with it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person said that the handshake's pulling action seems a little "unnerving."

Trump needs to moderate his handshake, that pulling action must be unnerving for others. https://t.co/8KaZM67yDz
Monica Olsson @MonicaOlsson13

Trump needs to moderate his handshake, that pulling action must be unnerving for others. https://t.co/8KaZM67yDz

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others just made jokes.

[Trump and Abe hold hands for 19 seconds] Trump: “Strong hands.” [golf swing]
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

[Trump and Abe hold hands for 19 seconds] Trump: “Strong hands.” [golf swing]

Reply Retweet Favorite
too easy Curb Your Abethusiam
The Gregory Brothers @gregorybrothers

too easy Curb Your Abethusiam

Reply Retweet Favorite

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Abe: Ok, you can let go now Trump: I own Japan now. Abe: That's not how this works Trump: I'm sorry I dont understa… https://t.co/Vnz98ZZlfB
Efren @GsanchezEfren

Abe: Ok, you can let go now Trump: I own Japan now. Abe: That's not how this works Trump: I'm sorry I dont understa… https://t.co/Vnz98ZZlfB

Reply Retweet Favorite

But Trump seemed to enjoy the moment, and even complimented Abe's "strong handshake."

Trump complimented the Japanese Prime minster's strong handshake, per pool.
Adrian Carrasquillo @Carrasquillo

Trump complimented the Japanese Prime minster's strong handshake, per pool.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT