These Guys Are Planning A "Straight Pride Parade" In Boston And Twitter Can't Get Enough

Boston officials say a group claiming they will hold a "straight pride parade" in the city this summer has not actually been granted a permit to do so after the so-called event went viral.

It all started with a group of men who call themselves "Super Happy Fun America." According to its website, the group exists to "celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community."

Last week, the club's vice president, Mark Sahady, claimed on Facebook that the city of Boston would be "working with them" for the "straight pride parade." He also said the group had filed a "discrimination complaint" against the city and that officials understood they would "lose" in litigation.

Sahady added that the group was tentatively planning the parade for Aug. 31, and even provided a planned route.

"If you would like to come as an individual, march as a group, or bring a float or vehicle, then get in touch. This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride," he wrote.