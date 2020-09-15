 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Celebs Are Quitting Facebook And Instagram For A Day To Protest Hate Speech

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Celebs Are Quitting Facebook And Instagram For A Day To Protest Hate Speech

Multiple celebrities announced they will "freeze" their Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday to call for a change to Facebook's policies.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 15, 2020, at 4:32 p.m. ET

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart

Reply Retweet Favorite

Multiple celebrities and companies have joined with the Anti-Defamation League to launch a campaign calling on Facebook to crack down on hate speech, violence, and misinformation on its platforms.

The group, according to its website, is a "diverse and growing coalition that wants Facebook to take common-sense steps" to clean up its platforms, and many members are promising to "freeze" their accounts on Wednesday. Instead of posting their normal content or ads, the members will "put up one message focusing on the damage Facebook does and refrain from otherwise posting on Instagram for that day."

The "freeze" is part of the coalition's "week of action," which kicked off Monday. Members plan to continue to share information on "how Facebook’s failures lead to real-life violence and sow division" and call for change through the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Facebook had no comment on the campaign.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato began to tweet and post on Instagram about their support for the movement on Monday. Jennifer Lawrence wrote on Twitter that she believes Facebook "ignores" hate and disinformation as a "deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy."

Facebook ignores hate &amp; disinformation on their site. This is not an “operational mistake.” It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy. Tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. https://t.co/7TSovLMug2
Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us @JLawrence_RepUs

Facebook ignores hate &amp; disinformation on their site. This is not an “operational mistake.” It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy. Tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. https://t.co/7TSovLMug2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram

The celebs were joined by the NAACP, as well as businesses like Honda, Verizon, Hershey, and Unilever. The group's first campaign, in July, called on companies to pause ads on Facebook for a month.

The coalition states on its website that while Facebook has been full of hate speech and misinformation for years, the convergence of rampant misinformation about the coronavirus and racism against Black users led it to launch the campaign now.

"In the wake of a global health pandemic, Facebook’s failure to update the policies and processes that have allowed for hate, conspiracy theories and racist and antisemitic content to proliferate on its platform continues to be a source of pain for entire communities," its website states.

The coalition has two goals: to "raise awareness of Facebook’s harmful impact on our society," and to "demand Facebook enact critical changes" in advance of the election in November.

The coalition says that now is a pivotal point for Facebook to take action.

"The coalition does not expect that Facebook will be perfect in all cases and every time," the group says. "But given where they are today, significant improvement should be easy, and the coalition is asking for common-sense reforms. That is why we are recommending long overdue, reasonable changes to Facebook to make it safer and less hate-filled."


ADVERTISEMENT