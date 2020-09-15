Celebs Are Quitting Facebook And Instagram For A Day To Protest Hate Speech

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart

Multiple celebrities and companies have joined with the Anti-Defamation League to launch a campaign calling on Facebook to crack down on hate speech, violence, and misinformation on its platforms.

The group, according to its website, is a "diverse and growing coalition that wants Facebook to take common-sense steps" to clean up its platforms, and many members are promising to "freeze" their accounts on Wednesday. Instead of posting their normal content or ads, the members will "put up one message focusing on the damage Facebook does and refrain from otherwise posting on Instagram for that day."

The "freeze" is part of the coalition's "week of action," which kicked off Monday. Members plan to continue to share information on "how Facebook’s failures lead to real-life violence and sow division" and call for change through the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Facebook had no comment on the campaign.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato began to tweet and post on Instagram about their support for the movement on Monday. Jennifer Lawrence wrote on Twitter that she believes Facebook "ignores" hate and disinformation as a "deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy."