These Friends Invited An Older Woman To Join Their Squad After She Said She Missed Going Out With Friends

“Why miss it, we are all out right now, aren’t we?”

This is Mahri Smith, an 18-year-old from Ottawa.

Recently, Smith went out to a nearby casino with a group of girlfriends.

She told BuzzFeed News she was in the bathroom with her friends, taking photos and being normal teens.

While they were taking photos, an older woman came up to them. She offered to take the photos for them.

Smith said she thought the offer was so sweet, and began talking to the woman.

"She was complimenting our clothes like a teenager talking to us," she said.

The woman then told the girls that being around them warmed her heart.

"I remember when my girlfriends and I would get dressed up and go out," she said, according to Smith. "I miss that."